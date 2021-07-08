‘Never Have I Ever’ actor juggles show and college with ease

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaren Lewison was at his USC freshman orientation when he got the call to screen test for the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.” He got the job and filmed season one while living in his college dorm. Lewison is a psychology major with a minor in forensics and criminality and he’s on track to graduate at the end of his junior year in the spring of 2022. He could have chosen to leave school early and pursue acting full time but says graduating has always been a priority. Season two of “Never Have I Ever” debuts this month. Lewison plays Ben Gross, an over-achieving high school student who is the nemesis of Devi, portrayed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.