New doc gives Bush administration’s view of 9/11 attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple+ and the BBC are collaborating on a new documentary that tells the story of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks through the eyes of then-President George W. Bush’s team. It will appear on the streaming service and BBC One in September, shortly before the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Actor Jeff Daniels will narrate. Thursday’s announcement notes that former President Bush, his vice president, Dick Cheney, and many other members of the administration are offering recollections for “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room.” Former President Bush was memorably speaking to a group of students when his chief of staff whispered to him what had happened.