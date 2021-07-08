One of China’s wandering elephants is returned to reserve

BEIJING (AP) — A male Asian elephant that had separated from a herd that has been wandering southwest China for more than a a year has been anaesthetized and returned to its nature reserve. The lone elephant was captured in Yuxi city and sent back to the nature reserve, about 175 miles away, on Wednesday. It appeared healthy and did not have any suffer from any injuries. The center monitoring the animals says the elephant was wandering on its own for more than a month, and showed no intention to return to its herd. Its frequent activities in populated areas have prompted concerns. The remaining 14 elephants have been moving southward recently but are still far from the reserve.