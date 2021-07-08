Police help man who spun tale get to Indiana from Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police who helped a stranded man make the nearly 600-mile trip home to Indiana say it was only later that they learned much of his story wasn’t true. Police in Montgomery found a man over the Fourth of July weekend who said he’d been robbed by friends and abandoned. He told them his dad died in 9/11, his mother had only one leg and he had no other relatives. Six different police agencies and a volunteer trucker worked together to get the man home. Police say they later learned much of the man’s story was false, but no charges are planned and they’re just glad he’s home.