Police ID 2 found dead in parked vehicle at Iowa park

PALO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified two people found dead last week inside a vehicle at the Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that the couple found dead were 31-year-old Cody Michael Rhodes and 27-year-old Courtney Lynne Rhodes. Investigators say a park ranger discovered the pair already dead inside the vehicle late Friday night. Police have not said how the two died or what their relationship to each other was, but an obituary for Courtney Rhodes released by Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown said Courtney and Cody Rhodes were married, lived in Gladbrook and had two children.