Reimagining the ‘scream teen’ genre for a binge generation

It’s not uncommon for Hollywood to stake a bet on a trilogy, or to even film several sequels at once. But it’s downright unheard of to release an entire trilogy in three weeks. This a gamble Netflix is taking with “Fear Street” films, three features based on R.L. Stine’s popular teenager slasher series. “Fear Street” is also kicking off a new strategy for the streamer: Reviving the “scream teen” genre. Netflix saw massive successes tapping into young adult romance, with franchises like “The Kissing Booth” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and is now turning its attention to another staple of teen moviegoing: The horror movie.