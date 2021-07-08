Tech companies help pull stocks broadly lower on Wall Street

Stocks fell broadly in early trading on Wall Street Thursday as traders turned cautious following a series of record highs for major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 pulled back 1.3%, and about 90% of the stocks in the index were lower. Technology companies were having some of the biggest losses, which helped pull the Nasdaq composite down 1.5%. Bond yields continued to fall as traders worried that the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing some of its measures supporting the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30%. It traded as high as 1.74% at the end of March.