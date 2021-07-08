UK’s Johnson to detail final withdrawal from Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out details of Britain’s final military withdrawal from Afghanistan almost 20 years after the U.K. and other Western countries began their deployment. Johnson told lawmakers Wednesday he felt “apprehensive” about the future of Afghanistan and that the situation was “fraught with risks.” The Taliban has been making rapid advances in many districts in northern Afghanistan as the United States completes its troop withdrawal. Most European troops have also quietly pulled out in recent weeks. Britain’s Defense Ministry has declined to give details about its withdrawal beyond saying it would be “complete within a few months.” A total of 454 British servicemembers died during the Afghanistan deployment.