UW-La Crosse employees to receive 2% pay increase

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - State budget funding for the University of Wisconsin system includes a pay raise for UW-La Crosse employees.

Chancellor Joe Gow said the pay increase is deserved.

"They have done fantastic work keeping our university going during the pandemic and we really need to acknowledge that," Chancellor Gow said.

He also said the pandemic caused an enrollment dip in 2020, but the upcoming fall semester looks better.

"At UWL our enrollment is looking like it could come in at a record level this fall so we're excited about that. The students are certainly eager to come back," he said.

The budget also ended an eight-year tuition freeze and the power now lies with the board of regents. It's up to them when to make it more expensive.

"There won't be a tuition increase in the next year," Gow said. "We do anticipate modest tuition increases in the future but not right away."

University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson predicted a small cost increase by the fall of 2022, but said he still wanted to keep college affordable.

"We saved a million dollars out of the operations at the UW system and we turned it into scholarships for low-income under-served students," President Thompson said. "Students that probably could not go to college without this help or stay in college. It's a jolt in the arm and I want to make sure the new university system that I'm running is much more student-centric."

Chancellor Gow's one complaint is that construction funding for the "Prairie Science Center II" was not included in the final budget.

He plans to push for it next time.