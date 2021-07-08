Warmer weather will gradually develop.

Cooler weather in place…

Cooler weather and clouds settled into the region over the last couple of days and temperatures suffered. Highs were in the 60s and 70s yesterday and today, but more sunshine this afternoon brought the readings up a few degrees.

Warming trend on the way…

Highs will rebound to more seasonal numbers over the next 5 to 7 days. Highs will be in the 70s for Friday and over the weekend will move into the upper 70s to lower 80s. In the longer term it’s a return to the middle to upper 80s by Tuesday of next week.

More chances of rain…

A somewhat more active weather pattern will develop over the next week or so, but the results will be hit or miss until the middle of next week.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is over, but mold counts will run medium to high for the few of days. Weed pollen season is next on the list, and the numbers are rising.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden