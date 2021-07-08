Wisconsin native competes on America’s Got Talent

BOYCEVILLE (WQOW) - A Boyceville woman is heading to the next round of a national talent competition after singing and playing an original song.

Singer/songwriter Madilyn Bailey has more than 8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, and with that comes some hate comments.

She used the negativity to her advantage and made those comments into an upbeat, original song.

Madilyn acknowledges that the song was risky to audition with because it doesn't show off her vocal range, but she believes it demonstrates her songwriting skills and tackles the sensitive subject of cyber-bullying.

"I have to read my comments in order to create a meaningful connection with my audience in the comments section, and same thing with people who just want to connect with their friends online are going to read their comments," Madilyn said. "So turning off comments and not reading them are not realistic ways of dealing with hate nowadays. And what I'm offering is an alternative to that which is to empower yourself with the hate."

Although Madilyn has a mass following on social media, she wanted to compete on AGT to reach more people.

"With creating an audience online, it's also very international, so I have a lot of audience all over the world. I have a big following in China, but I don't necessarily think that I've reached America the way that I want to, and so I think this is a really good opportunity to introduce myself to an audience that might not otherwise have ever been exposed to me," Madilyn said.

Madilyn lives in L.A. now, but the 28-year-old said her roots are definitely in the Badger State.

She still needs to go up against multiple other acts before being able to perform on the live shows of the competition.