World Bank estimates cost of rebuilding Gaza at $485M

JERUSALEM (AP) — The World Bank estimates that rebuilding Gaza after the latest devastating war between Israel and the territory’s militant Hamas rulers will cost up to $485 million. The report says it will take up to $380 million to repair the physical damage alone, with more required for other recovery needs. Israel carried out waves of airstrikes during the 11-day conflict and Palestinian militants fired thousands of rockets at Israel, most of which were intercepted. Gaza has been under a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinians forces in 2007 and is still scarred from three previous wars.