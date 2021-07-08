Skip to Content

World Bank estimates cost of rebuilding Gaza at $485M

JERUSALEM (AP) — The World Bank estimates that rebuilding Gaza after the latest devastating war between Israel and the territory’s militant Hamas rulers will cost up to $485 million. The report says it will take up to $380 million to repair the physical damage alone, with more required for other recovery needs. Israel carried out waves of airstrikes during the 11-day conflict and Palestinian militants fired thousands of rockets at Israel, most of which were intercepted. Gaza has been under a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinians forces in 2007 and is still scarred from three previous wars.

Associated Press

