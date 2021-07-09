2nd delay in GOP Congress candidate’s murder plot case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has agreed to delay a case in which a Republican congressional candidate claims a GOP rival stalked her and discussed a plot to have her killed. The Pinellas County judge on Friday rescheduled the case of candidate Anna Paulina Luna for Sept. 14. Luna is seeking the District 13 congressional seat being vacated by Democrat Charlie Crist, who is running for governor. Luna and GOP activist Erin Olszewski want a permanent restraining order barring William Braddock from having contact with them. Braddock denies that he indicated in text messages and a recorded call that he wanted Luna dead.