9 killed when skydiving plane crashes in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Sweden say nine people were killed when a small plane carrying skydivers crashed on Thursday night. They say the dead included the pilot and eight passengers. A spokesperson for the Swedish Maritime Administration, which oversees air traffic, told broadcaster SVT the crash must have occurred “in connection” with the plane’s takeoff. The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority dispatched a team to the the accident site outside Orebro, which sits 164 kilometers (102 miles) west of Stockholm. Police are scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday.