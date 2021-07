LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The All Abilities Trane Park is temporarily closing on Monday for some finishing work.

The city's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department said the park is closed all day for the finishing of respite pods located throughout the park.

The park, located just off of South Avenue at 1500 Chase Street, is set to reopen Tuesday morning.

The park, which is open seven days a week, is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.