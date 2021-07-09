Annual River Clean Up has record number of volunteers, record trash pickup

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a record year in a couple of ways for this year's annual River Clean Up in La Crosse.

The event in May had volunteers spread out along waterways, shorelines, and streets in the La Crosse area picking up trash.

Organizers said that a record total of 470 people from the community turned out to make a difference in the community.

As a result of their efforts, they set a record in recovering more than 11.5 tons of trash. Among the items in the 23,280 pounds of trash were 55 gallon barrels, tires, water heaters, propane tanks, bikes, car parts, appliances, and "way too many non-renewable plastics to count."

According to the River Clean Up La Crosse website, since the start of the cleanup efforts years ago, volunteers picked up more than 700,000 pounds of trash.