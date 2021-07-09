Bigger, more diverse panel to search for next UW president

Bigger, more diverse panel to search for next UW presidentNew
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A larger, more diverse search committee to find the next University of Wisconsin System president has been named.
The 19-member committee announced Friday comes following a failed search last year that was widely criticized for breaking with tradition and not including members representing faculty, staff and students.
The panel is looking for a permanent successor to Ray Cross, who retired a year ago.
Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has been serving as interim president since then.
The lone finalist named in last year's search withdrew from the process, which critics said was not inclusive and flawed from the start.
Regent Vice President Karen Walsh will chair the Search and Screen Committee. Other members of the committee are:
- Warren Anderson, Senior Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer, UW System
- Robert Atwell, Regent
- Rebecca Blank, Chancellor, UW-Madison
- Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, Regent
- Johannes Britz, Provost, UW-Milwaukee
- Michael Falbo, Regent President Emeritus
- Deborah Ford, Chancellor, UW-Parkside
- Rob Manzke, Chief of Staff, Chancellor’s Office, UW-Stevens Point
- Sabrina Mueller-Spitz, Associate Professor of Biology, UW Oshkosh
- Geoffrey Peterson, Professor of Political Science and American Indian Studies, UW-Eau Claire
- Dr. Ashok Rai, Regent
- Glendali Rodriguez, Interim Provost, UW-Stout
- Corey Saffold, Regent and Student, UW-Whitewater
- Paul Shain, Vice Chair, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, and President/CEO, Singlewire Software, LLC
- Jon Shelton, Associate Professor, and Chair, Democracy and Justice Studies, UW-Green Bay
- Dennis Shields, Chancellor, UW-Platteville
- Artanya Wesley, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, UW-Whitewater
- Olivia Woodmansee, Regent Emeritus and Student, UW-La Crosse