Bodies of all plane crash victims recovered in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of all 28 people who were on a plane that crashed in a remote area in Russia’s Far East this week. Local officials said Friday that one of the plane’s black boxes was also recovered. The Antonov An-26 crashed Tuesday near its destination in the Kamchatka region, apparently as it came in for a landing. None of the six crew members or 22 passengers survived. The remote, hard-to-access crash site and bad weather had hindered the search and rescue operation. Police have opened an investigation and are looking at three possible causes of the crash: the weather, equipment malfunction or pilot error.