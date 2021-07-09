Broken pattern brings bits of rain and sunshine into the weekend

Isolated showers slid through the region early this morning. Then the stronger storm potential today will be to the south of La Crosse. Yet, isolated showers could touch the region at times this afternoon and evening. Outside of the rain chances partly, cloudy skies will allow for sunshine to be around at times. Then temperatures will return to the upper 70s.

Temperatures Saturday will be similar to Friday, especially with the lack of sunshine. Widely scattered showers are possible again Saturday with little to no accumulation. Then into Sunday, sunshine will start to show off more as temperatures will near average. A few storms could develop in the evening hours.

Next week, the broken weather pattern will continue with the comfortable weather. More summer-like heat, humidity, and storms will return mid-week.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett