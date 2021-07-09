Cloudy and Cool Weather To Wrap Up The Week

Wrapping up the week...

Temperatures in the 60s and 70s and mostly cloudy skies graced the Coulee Region Friday. Tonight we are expected to cool down into the lower 60s with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Weekend Outlook…

We kick off the weekend with warmer temperatures and chances of showers. Temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70s and we could reach the 80s by Sunday.

Unsettled next week…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday through Thursday. Our probability of rain will be greatest on Wednesday. Along with the wet weather temperatures will be on the increase into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass and weed counts are low tomorrow and Sunday. Mold counts will be high both days.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt