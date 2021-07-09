Democrats bet on early Latino outreach to avoid ’20 pitfalls

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Even as Joe Biden flipped heavily Hispanic Arizona to Democratic, clinching the presidency, he underperformed with Latino voters in many other parts of the country. And his party lost seemingly winnable congressional seats in Florida, Texas and California. Top Democrats say a key problem was waiting until just before the election to intensify outreach to Latino communities . That’s a pattern the party is now trying to break, raising and spending money on engagement with Latinos and other voters of color earlier than ever. The Democrats are attempting to build presences that can endure even when elections aren’t looming. Republicans, meanwhile, are looking to capitalize on gains they made with Latinos in 2020.