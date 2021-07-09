Dig at Pilgrim and Native American memorial sparks intrigue

Archaeologists combing a hill near Plymouth Rock where a park will be built in tribute to the Pilgrims and their Native American predecessors have made a poignant discovery: It’s not the first time the site has been used as a memorial. David Landon of the University of Massachusetts-Boston’s Fiske Center for Archaeological Research says his team unearthed a cache of personal items he thinks were buried there in the late 1800s. Landon believes the eyeglasses, pocket watch and other objects most likely were placed there by a brokenhearted settler who’d outlived all three of her children. Work on Remembrance Park is set to begin late next year or early in 2023.