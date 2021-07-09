Entrance to Goose Island closed on July 14

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to work done on the railroad crossing, the entrance to Goose Island Park and Campground is closed on Wednesday, July 14.

La Crosse County said that the crossing isn't open to traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Crews from BNSF Railway are doing repairs on the crossing.

During that time, the county said no traffic will be allowed to either enter or leave the island. Anyone who is on the island must choose to either stay or leave before 7 a.m. The county added that the campground store is open while the construction takes place.

Emergency vehicles will have access if needed.