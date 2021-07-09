Florida high school shooting defendant wants hearings closed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018 want a judge to close all future hearings to the media and the public to ensure a fair trial. A motion filed Thursday by lawyers for Nikolas Cruz says news coverage of pretrial hearings could instill bias among prospective jurors in the death penalty case. They say the hearings could discuss evidence later found inadmissible at Cruz’s trial. Prosecutors oppose closing the hearings. Cruz’s lawyers say he would plead guilty to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in exchange for a life prison sentence.