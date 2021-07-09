Head of radical Palestinian group laid to rest in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of Ahmed Jibril, the leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction whose group carried out attacks in the 1970s and 1980s against Israeli targets was laid to rest in the Syrian capital of Damascus. A special funeral prayers was held for Jibril whose coffin was wrapped with a Palestinian flag at a Damascus mosque and was later taken for burial in the cemetery of the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk. The funeral was attended by hundreds of Palestinian and Syrian supporters as well as officials of Jibril’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command and other Damascus-based Palestinian factions.