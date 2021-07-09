Hundreds of rescued migrants disembark in southern Italy

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of migrants have disembarked from a humanitarian rescue ship in Augusta, Sicily. The ship docked after Italy offered a safe port in response to warnings that food was running out and tensions were rising on board. The SOS Mediterranee rescue group said the sick and young were the first of the 572 migrants to disembark Friday from the Ocean Viking. Among those on board were a boy in a wheelchair and other young children. All are being tested for the coronavirus on land.