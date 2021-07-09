“I’d say, it’s 99 percent complete”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Work on the Riverside Park Eagle is nearly finished.

Crews removed the eagle in September 2020 for repairs.

That where Al Schultz comes in.

He had planned to finish the job and return the sculpture to the Park by April or May 2021, but the pandemic caused a number of challenges. As a result, completing the work is a bit off schedule.

But Schultz wants to get right.

For the community.

And, for the man who designed it.

He estimates the eagle will return to Riverside Park by the end of July 2021, or early August.