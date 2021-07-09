Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the body of 42-year-old Adam Eugene Edgington, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Edgington’s death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to a complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the student several times within the last school year. The student was in one of his classes.