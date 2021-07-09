La Crosse and Holmen Fire Departments to enter joint administration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Common Council approved a new contract between the La Crosse and Holmen Area Fire Departments, combining the two organizations into a temporary joint administration.

Under the new agreement, which begins July 9 and ends June 30 of next year, the two departments will work together to respond to calls. According to officials, the partnership will not change response operations, which will remain largely the same.

Instead, the Holmen Fire Department will be placed under the leadership of La Crosse Department staff, as they oversee all response, training, prevention, and community outreach operations. According to chair of the Police and Fire Department Doug Happel, the partnership aims to help improve Holmen response times, while still maintaining La Crosse's response efforts.

"As we go North to help them, we don't want to lose the benchmark that we've achieved in La Crosse," Happel said. "We're going to keep operationally consistent with where we've been here but we're certainly looking for opportunities to help our neighbor." The new contract states Holmen must have at least three qualified staff members on-duty full time, and will look to hire a new La Crosse fire training captain to work as a shift manager in Holmen. Additionally, each department can share equipment and request back-up as needed.

Happel stated Holmen is set to pay a little under $15,000 per month in exchange for these services. According to officials, many in the area have been focusing on these efforts for the past several years.

"We've been working on regionalization of--in this case fire, at some point police services-- since at least 2011, and this is now beginning to move that forward," Happel said.

Not everyone in the community agrees with the merger, as local firefighters are opposing the move. The La Crosse Firefighters Union IAFF Local 127 sent officials a letter last week, voicing concerns that staff was largely left out of the negotiation process and was "left in the dark."

"Local 127 wants a staffing model for HAFD to succeed more than anything, but also for the safety of our members," stated the letter. "That being said, it isn't as quick and simple as renting firefighters from La Crosse to Holmen."