Man wanted for fatal shooting arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Minnesota has been arrested in South Dakota. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in Sioux Falls. He was wanted for fatally shooting 45-year-old David Harris last month in Austin, Minnesota. Authorities say the suspect was arrested around 8 p.m. after he was found hiding in the attic of a home. According to officials, Harris was shot when he confronted the suspect who planned to rob an individual of marijuana.