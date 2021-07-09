Marilyn Manson surrenders on New Hampshire assault warrant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. Manson was booked and released last week without bail pending a court appearance in New Hampshire. Manson’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. Los Angeles police confirmed Manson’s surrender.