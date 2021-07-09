Minnesota lawmaker stopped by police claims he was profiled

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An outspoken Minnesota lawmaker who was ticketed for a driver’s license violation is alleging he was racially profiled. The citation says State Rep. John Thompson of St. Paul, who is Black, presented a Wisconsin license during a traffic stop in St. Paul Sunday. A Department of Public Safety spokesman told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Thompson’s driving privileges had been suspended because of a child support issue that has now been resolved. Thompson has never held a Minnesota license. Police deny he was racially profiled. A police spokesman says Thompson was stopped because he didn’t have a front license plate, but was cited only for driving after suspension.