Minnesota regulators blast CenturyLink landline service

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators are blasting CenturyLink for its landline customer service. The comments come at a time when the company is seeking to ease what it calls archaic rules that force it to prioritize landline repairs even though most customers have switched to broadband. The Star Tribune reports the Attorney General’s Office and the Commerce Department lodged their criticisms with the Public Utilities Commission as part of an inquiry into CenturyLink’s landline service. The company petitioned the PUC last moth to roll back longstanding regulations on landline customer service. CenturyLink says it’s modernizing its network while constantly conducting maintenance and repairs.