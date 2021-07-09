Moldova to hold vote pitting reformists against pro-Russians

BUCHAREST (AP) — Moldovan voters go to the polls Sunday in a snap parliamentary election that could decide whether the former Soviet republic fully embraces pro-Western reforms or prolongs a political impasse under strong Russian influence. Europe’s poorest country has in recent years lurched from one political crisis to another, stuck in geopolitical limbo. Although Moldova signed a deal with the European Union in 2014 on forging closer political and economic ties, rampant corruption and lack of reform have hindered development and at times drawn strong criticism from Brussels. Analysts say the election may prove decisive for the future of the country sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine that has seen an exodus of hundreds of thousands of citizens.