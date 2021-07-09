Onalaska Finance Director retiring after 40 years of hard work

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska's Finance Services Director and Treasurer Fred Buehler is retiring from his position after serving the city for over forty years.

Fred said working for the city of Onalaska started in March 1981 and forty years have gone by very quickly.

"When I started, the population of Onalaska was about 9,000. Now we are sitting close to 20,000. I can tell you that I had some big shoes to fill," said Buehler.

He said now that he's leaving his position, he feels that he is leaving the city in a good place and that the new finance director will do a great job. Buehler said he believes the city will continue down the great path they are on today. He feels he's learned a lot in his time here.

"The city of Onalaska, the citizens of Onalaska, are always so helpful to make it a community that is nice to live in," said Buehler.

Members of the Onalaska Fire Department and the community gathered to throw him a retirement party on Friday afternoon. Food, drinks, and cupcakes were offered. Many had on shirts honoring Fred and his forty years of service. He said it truly meant so much to him.

"It's bittersweet. I enjoy working and it is nice to be acknowledged and I am really appreciative of all the staff," said Buehler.

In his retirement, he said he hopes to just take in and enjoy life.