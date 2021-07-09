Podcast revisits how the biggest stories unfolded on TV news

NEW YORK (AP) — A new podcast series revisits how broadcast journalists covered some of the biggest stories, and tells some fascinating behind-the-scenes details. The series, based on the 1998 book “We Interrupt This Broadcast,” premieres a 12-episode first season on July 20. Episodes show how events like the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the John F. Kennedy assassination unfolded on the news. Narrator Brian Williams of MSNBC says those are intense days where you can almost feel viewers watching you through the screen. One mantra for journalists who went through it: keep calm and don’t let rumors or speculation get ahead of the facts.