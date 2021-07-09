Spain, Portugal frustrated by shifting virus travel policies

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spain’s top diplomat is pushing back against French cautions over vacationing in the Iberian peninsula. Southern Europe’s holiday hotspots worry that repeated changes to rules on who can visit is putting people off travel. On Thursday, France’s secretary of state for European affairs, Clément Beaune, advised people to “avoid Spain and Portugal as destinations” when booking their holidays because COVID-19 infections are surging there. Spain’s foreign minister on Friday urged people to be “proportionate” in their response to pandemic trends. She said, “This is a time for prudence, not for panicking … There is no reason at the moment to ask people to cancel their vacations.”