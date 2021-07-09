Three Rivers Roleo at Great River Landing this weekend

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Three Rivers Roleo, a log rolling and boom running competition, happens at the Great River Landing this weekend.

Katie Burke, Director of Three Rivers Roleo, said this is an event that has been around for 13 years. This year, they have 33 professional athletes competing at Three Rivers Roleo, the largest number in event history. The athletes are coming to Onalaska from five different states. Five current or former world champions are competing.

"On the women's side, this has been the predictor of the world champion for the last five years. Whoever has won this tournament has gone on to win worlds," said Burke.

She said the La Crosse area is well-known for its history of log rolling.

"There are programs right here at Onalaska's Park and Rec, Holmen, La Crosse, the YMCA, really all over the area," said Burke.

No one is too old to try log rolling Burke said. She has taught people anywhere from three to 70-years-old throughout the area. On Saturday, the professionals will be competing and for the first time ever, the boom run will be held at the event.

"The boom run is a series of logs tied end to end. They sprint across, they go around the santion and they race all the way back," said Burke.

The 2018 men's boom running champion and other top seeds will be competing she said. In order to become a professional log roller, most people train as an amateur and then go semi-pro, then professional.

"One of the big differences for professionals that you will see between the Saturday and Sunday competitions is professionals roll on the Western Red Cedar logs without carpet so their shoes are spiked. The spikes go into the log and they dig in," said Burke.

This is their fourth consecutive weekend of competitions through the U.S. Log Rolling Association Summer Series. They have three more weekends before the championships at the end of July. The prize for the winner of the tournament is $5,000. It will be determined in a bracket-style competition.

"Each competitor will roll a head-to-head match and each match is best of five so someone must win three falls in order to progress in the bracket. The logs are different sizes and as the match goes for longer time, they will move down to smaller and smaller sizes so you will see more white water action," said Burke.

Boom running is a timed event and winners will be determined by their times and the best will move on.

Connor Birdsong started log rolling at the YMCA in La Crosse when he was just five-years-old. Now he is ranked third in the world in men's log rolling.

"It takes a lot of time and repetition to get good at log rolling. I've had a lot of good teachers in my day too, including Katie Burke," said Birdsong. "It's just practicing a lot and working on things you know you need to get better at and rolling with other competitors."

He said it is a really unique sport and the fact that it has such a history in the La Crosse area where he is from, makes it really cool.

"A lot of people I have met have no idea what it is and it's something I have to explain when I am meeting new people," said Birdsong. "It's just something that makes you feel good. When you're up on the log and you can stay on a little longer, and longer each time. There are also a ton of really good competitors, a lot that will be here this weekend and they really drive me to get better everyday."

The competition begins Saturday morning at 11 a.m. They're also holding an amateur event on Sunday for anyone interested. Burke said the public is welcome to attend the event on Saturday and Sunday as well.