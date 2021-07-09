Trempealeau prepares to host annual Catfish Days celebration

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW)- After being canceled last summer during the pandemic, Trempealeau is set to host its 49th annual Catfish Days celebration.

The city's yearly tradition is making a comeback this weekend, bringing back popular food vendors and activities. This includes the fan-favorite Catfish sandwich.

The event also features live music, with the Dweebs performing in the beer tent on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Corey Wise also plans to take the stage on Saturday night.

According to event staff, residents should expect fewer activities on Sunday than in years past, as organizers said they had to tone down the festival due to a lack of resources.

However, this year's Catfish Days will still include a parade, which was missed by many in the community last year. Trempealeau Lions Club Member Glenn Brommerich said he hopes people will come enjoy the hometown celebration.

"We need the local support and local being you know La Crosse, Winona, and Northern Trempealeau county. We've got really good music and hopefully, everybody will come," said Brommerich.

In addition to these traditional events, Catfish Days also added some new activities to the festival. This included a medallion hunt, which kicked off this past Monday.

One lucky resident has already found the medallion, discovering it before the festival even began. According to Brommerich, the hunt was such a success, Catfish Days plans to make it an annual staple at the festival.

All those planning on going to Catfish Days this weekend can purchase a $5 entry button at the festival's front gate.