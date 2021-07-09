UN says Ethiopia’s PM vows ‘immediate’ aid access to Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says Ethiopia’s prime minister has promised “immediate access” for humanitarian groups to the country’s embattled Tigray region. Friday’s promise came after the United States and the European Union compared Ethiopia’s current treatment of Tigray to a “siege.” The U.N. says the humanitarian situation in Tigray, which faces the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade, is “extremely concerning.” The U.N. issued the statement after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Abiy also said basic services to Tigray including electricity and communications “will resume swiftly.” The U.N. says some 5.2 million people there need help.