US, French ambassadors: Lebanon ‘desperate’ for new Cabinet

BEIRUT (AP) — The American and French ambassadors to Beirut have released a joint statement saying that Lebanon is in “desperate need” of a new, pro-reform government to lead it out of its unprecedented economic and financial crisis. Friday’s statement came a day after the two held talks in Riyadh with Saudi officials on how to find a unified strategy to help Lebanon. It says France, the U.S. and other countries will continue extending urgent assistance to the Lebanese people, including health, education, and food support. But the ambassadors also said concrete actions by Lebanese leaders to address rampant corruption will be crucial to unlocking additional support.