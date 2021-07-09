Vaccine thanks with coffee shots

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - Some local businesses are taking part in a "shots for shots" event, a way of thanking those who went and got their COVID-19 vaccine.

Opportunity Wisconsin recruited both the Coulee Bicycle Co. and Cool Beans Coffee shop to participate, with coffee perks for anyone showing their proof of vaccination card. Helping promote the vaccination drive was State Representative Jill Billings.

"With the Delta variant which we know is much more communicable, more dangerous, we want people to get vaccinated. Not only for their health but for the health of other people around them."

Local businesses like Cool Beans also noted how vaccinations are able to bring back the very essence of what services they provide to the community.

"Coffee shops are about connection, about putting people together, and COVID-19 really isolated a lot of people," said Laurie Miller, co-owner of Cool Beans. "Being able to have a vaccine widely available means that we can start coming together as we did before the pandemic."

Friday was the free espresso shot offered up at Coulee Bicycle Co. For Saturday, anyone vaccinated can stop into Cool Beans for a $5 off special on espresso drinks.

According to current numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, about 48% of state residents are fully vaccinated. In La Crosse county that number is slightly higher at 54%.