Wisconsin DNR officials open new Eagle Tower to public

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officially opened the new Eagle Tower, located on the top of Eagle Bluff.

To mark the occasion, DNR officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the base of the tower in Peninsula State Park. Residents can now use the 60-foot tower to take in scenic views of the park, surrounding islands, and even the Upper shoreline of Lake Michigan.

This is the park's third model of the Eagle tower, as it was first constructed in 1914. The original tower stood tall for 18 years until it was deconstructed and rebuilt in 1932. Residents then enjoyed the second Eagle Tower until 2015, when the structure closed due to structural safety concerns.

Now, the public can once again enjoy the tower. According to DNR Peninsula State Park Superintendent Eric Hyde, community feedback about the new structure has been very positive so far.

“Visitors are enjoying the new tower, whether it’s been a decades-long tradition to visit or a brand-new experience," said Hyde. "The Eagle Tower is back, and we couldn’t be prouder of how it’s turned out.”

Local state legislators, the DNR, and the Friends of Peninsula State Park all teamed up to help fund the $3.5 million tower, donating a combined total of $750,000. The tower, made entirely of wood, features 100 stairs guests can use to reach the top.

DNR Deputy Division Administrator for the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division Diane Brusoe stated anyone can access the tower, as it also includes a canopy walkway as an alternate route to the top.

“The Eagle Tower is a celebration of community and making outdoor recreation opportunities available to anyone, regardless of your ability," said Brusoe.

According to officials, Eagle Tower is the only known fully accessible wood observation tower of its height in the entire country. Access to the tower is free, although the DNR reminds individuals that they must have an admissions pass to enter the park.

Parking is available near the tower site. Park officials said visitors can also check out the park's other upgraded facilities. For more information on the park, visit the DNR's website.