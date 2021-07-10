Abortion drama from Chad stirs Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France (AP) — Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, whose drama “Lingui” has been a standout of the first week of the Cannes Film Festival, has a unique relationship as a filmmaker to his native country of Chad. Haroun is one of the African nation’s only filmmakers, and easily its most prominent. That role — national cinematic spokesman — has given him a heavy responsibility. The film is about the struggle women in Chad face amid high hurdles to abortion in the African nation. Only one film from Africa has ever won Cannes’ top honor, the Palme d’Or, in 1975. This year, there are two films from Africa in competition. Along with “Lingui,” the other is Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch’s “Casablanca Beats.”