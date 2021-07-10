Bus-eum visits La Crosse to educate the public about difficult parts of history

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The mobile museum, Bus-eum, is traveling throughout the Midwest to different cities educating people about historical events and on Saturday it stopped in La Crosse.

Michael Luick-Thrams, Executive Director of TRACES Center for History and Culture which is based in Iowa, said their Bus-eum has been to La Crosse before with different specific exhibits but this is the first time with this five sub-topic theme exhibit.

"This is a new exhibit, all new, with five sub stories,"Luick-Thrams said. "We call it 'Hidden or Forbidden No More, Prequels to the Greatest Generation,' and we actually talk about what were some of those back stories of those boys that got off the boats at Normandy. This tells about the world they grew up in."

He explained that this exhibit has the title 'Hidden or Forbidden No More' for a reason. The five themes from American history that the Bus-eum focuses on are the pandemic of 1918, anti-German hysteria during WWI, Prohibition-era bootlegging, the "Second Wave" of the Klu Klux Klan in the Midwest in the 1920s and farmer-led rebellions during the Great Depression.

"These are stories either people don't know about or don't want to talk about and that's why we have to talk about them," Luick-Thrams continued.

Along with being the Executive Director, he is also a teacher at a University in Germany and he brings students over to help with the Bus-eum and put it together. Luick-Thrams said he believes this allows the students to approach the learning in a new way.

"We focus a lot of our research and our exhibits on diaries, letters, photographs, and art work that people made so it is really social history, not state history," Luick-Thrams said.

This stop in La Crosse is the beginning of a two month trip throughout the Midwest for the Bus-eum. They are a 501c3 non-profit and Luick-Thrams stated they are sponsored by museums, local foundations, or schools. Here in La Crosse, the Bus-eum is sponsored by Maureen and Robert Freedland who have established two funds. The first is La Crosse Public Education Fund for Study of the Holocaust and the second is a fund through the La Crosse Community Foundation.

"We sponsor programs that relate to the Holocaust," Maureen Freedland said. "But generally talk about hatred and bigotry and the kind of oppressive society that we don't want to have."

Maureen explained that she is a child of Holocaust survivors and hatred and racism throughout the country motivates her to educate the importance of kindness and love.

"I think it is very important to understand the Holocaust and what led up to the Holocaust so we can assure that these kinds of conditions don't continue and we don't have that kind of tragedy again." Freedland said.

She also said they are bringing people together to understand history through the Bus-eum and the conditions that could lead up to problems in the future so that events like these never happen again.

The schedule for their trip is available on the website in case you missed the Bus-eum and want to learn all it has to offer.