Danielson wins at French Lick to take Symetra money lead

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) — Casey Danielson won the Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort on Saturday to take Symetra Tour money lead. Danielson closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 10-under 203, a stroke head of Beth Wu and two ahead of Rachel Rohanna. Danielson earned $37,500 to push her season total to $77,034, with the final top 10 earning LPGA Tour cards. The 26-year-old former Stanford star from Wisconsin also won the Symetra Classic in May in North Carolina. Wu finished with a 68, and Rohanna shot 71.