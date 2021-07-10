Detroit going green to help slow flooding during heavy rains

DETROIT (AP) — Massive amounts of green are being spent to find “green” ways to help prevent basements, yards, streets and freeways in Detroit from flooding during heavy storms like one last month. Of the $100 million pumped each year into infrastructure upgrades for the city’s aging water and sewer systems, $10 million goes toward installing detention ponds, bioswales, rain gardens and permeable pavement. The features are called green stormwater infrastructure. They’re designed to hold and slowly release rainfall into sewers, lessening flooding that has plagued Detroit and other older cities for decades.