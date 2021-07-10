Ethiopia’s ruling party wins national election in landslide

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party has been declared the winner of last month’s national election in a landslide, assuring a second term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The National Election Board of Ethiopia has announced that the ruling party won 410 seats out of 436 in the federal parliament, which will see some seats remain vacant due to no election having been held due to unrest or logistical reasons. The vote was a test for Abiy, who came to power in April 2018 and oversaw dramatic political reforms but has been accused by critics of backtracking from some promises.