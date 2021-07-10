Extremist attack in Somalia’s capital kills at least 9

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A health official says a large explosion in Somalia’s capital killed at least nine people and injured eight others, a health official said Saturday. Dr. Mohamed Nur at the Medina Hospital told reporters on Saturday that the toll reflected only the dead and wounded who were taken to the Mogadishu medical center. He says more victims were rushed to other hospitals. A Somali police spokesman said Mogadishu’s police commissioner had been the target of an attack but was safe. The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. A blast targeting a teashop killed at least 10 people last week, and a suicide bomb attack at a military base in Mogadishu killed at least 15 people last month.