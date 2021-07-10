Gymnast Aly Raisman reunites with dog who went missing

BOSTON (AP) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has been reunited with her beloved dog Mylo, who ran away after being frightened during recent fireworks in Boston. Raisman announced Mylo’s return Friday night in a tweet that thanked Mylo’s two rescuers. Raisman said Mylo ran off in Boston’s Seaport District a week ago after being spooked by fireworks. After his return on Friday, Raisman posed with Mylo and his two rescuers and their dog, and hailed them as “heroes.” Raisman, a Needham, Massachusetts native, won six Olympic medals as captain of both the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams. She is also a bestselling author.